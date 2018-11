Pūtiki-Wharanui-a-Tamatea-Pōkaiwhenua marae was named to commemorate Tamatea, tūpuna of the Tākitimu waka. The wharenui, Te Paku o te Rangi, was opened by Mete Kingi Paetahi in 1877 and displays distinct features of the Whanganui carving style. A key feature is the low doorway which is said to humble those who enter by prompting them to bow as they walk into the whare.