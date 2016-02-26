Waiata
A showcase of original songs from some ot the contemporary musical talents of Aotearoa. Available On Demand.
Emerging and established Māori artists perform and talk about their music. Tonight: Maisey Rika, Te Kapa o Puāwai, Tipene Harmer, Ngā Oho o Waiōrea, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ardijah.
Emerging and established Māori artists perform and talk about their music. Tonight: Kirsten Te Rito, Te Waka Huia & Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Mereana Teka, Ngā Puna o Waiōrea Whānui, Anna Coddington, Brannigan Kaa.
Emerging and established Māori artists perform and talk about their music. Tonight: Ardijah, Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi, Seth Haapu, Ngā Oho o Waiōrea, Anahera Higgins, Te Kapa o Puāwai.
Emerging and established Māori artists perform and talk about their music. Tonight: Rob Ruha, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Toni Huata, Anna Coddington, Tina Cross, Ngā Tumanako.
Fresh for 2016, Waiata gives a musical platform to emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight: Seth Haapu, Emma Paki, Ngā Tapuwae, Arihia Cassidy, WAI, Ngā Oho o Waiōrea.
Waiata is a musical platform for Māori artists. Tonight: Tama Waipara & Maisey Rika, Arihia Cassidy, Brannigan Kaa, Ngā Puna o Waiōrea Whānui, Ngā Tapuwae.
emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight: Majic Paora, Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, Anna Coddington, Te Kapa o Puāwai, Emma Paki, Tina Cross.
Waiata is a musical platform for emerging Māori artists. Tonight: Toni Huata, Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi, Brannigan Kaa, WAI, Lioness Aotearoa, Emma Paki.
Waiata is a musical platform for emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight: Tina Cross, Seth Haapu, Waiōrea o Mua, Tipene Harmer, Te Kapa o Puāwai.
Waiata is a musical platform for emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight: Anna Coddington, Tipene Harmer, Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, TK.
Fresh for 2016, Waita gives a musical platform to emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight: Anahera Higgins, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, WAI, Mereana Teka, Seth Haapu, Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi.
Fresh for 2016, Waiata gives a musical platform to emerging and established Māori artists. Tonight we feature Anna Coddington, Tipene Harmer, Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, TK and Kirsten Te Rito.
