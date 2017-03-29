Road to the Nats
A reality series following two haka groups. Series repeats, Saturdays, 5.00pm, and available On Demand.
A reality series following two haka groups, as they put everything on the line for the mana of taking home the Duncan McIntyre Trophy at the 2016 Secondary Schools National Kapa Haka competition. (RP)
An exclusive series featuring never-before-seen footage of first time contenders King's College and their well-seasoned competitors Te Whare Kura o Hoani Waititi. We’ve got all the behind the scenes of the drama, excitement and tears that went into preparing for the Kapa Haka Nationals.
