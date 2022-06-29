Rags are Riches
Making high fashion accessible for everyone, is the big promise of RAGS ARE RICHES, a six part digital series. Series 2.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
G, . A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, A streetwear show that makes fashion accessible, starring Courtney Dawson, award winning comedian, and Randy Sjaffrie, Mai FM radio host.
G, Laid down by Maori couple Wairua and Mia of EFFN Clothing, one of the most popular streetwear brands in Australasia, the final episode of the series sees Randy and Courtney go head-to-head
G, Tammy Davis is the star of the show to do. In a bit of a switch up, its Tammy who lays down the challenge for Randy and Courtney, as they must combine three very different themes into one,
G, Mai FM’s very own Tegan Yorwarth joins the crew at Savemart, New Zealand’s largest secondhand clothing retailers, where their challenge is to find the best outfit for under $150 in 30 minut
G, Randy and Courtney are joined by TVNZ’s Matty McLean at the Re:Generate Markets in Titirangi. Their challenge is to find the best outfit for under $100 in 15 minutes.
G, Our hosts are joined by Oli and Max of VNTGVAMP, a collective specialising in the clothing repurposing and upcycling. Their challenge is to make the best bag out of old clothes and fabrics.
G, . Our hosts Randy Sjafrie and Courtney Dawson are joined by Chris Parker and Lance Savali as each team is challenged with making the best outfit completely out of clothes from The Warehouse.