Pao Pao Pao - Between the Lines
A edgy new youth web series profiling 15 Rangatahi Māori who dream of becoming a professional music artist. Web series exclusive, available on Demand.
Puka Moeau - Marama Te Marama.
Skylah Hewett - We Ain't All The Same.
Devhante Marsters-Herewini - Burning Back Home.
Tirau Wihongi - Kete of Life.
Aroha Crown - Manu Huia.
Aaliyah Pedro - Love Gone Wrong.
Hēmi Piahana - Ka Tāea.
Amy Boroevich - Scratch.
Keanu Hansen - It's in You.
Nicole Winter ft Manaaki Tibble - Missing You.
Mahina Mane-Chapman - With You.
Pounamu Pukeroa - You Are.