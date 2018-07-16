Pāia

Join Waioira and Rereahu, two rangatahi on a competitively wild journey, a seriously action-packed, adrenalin-pumping adventure series, as they visit the most popular and fun spots in Aotearoa. Mondays, 7.50am. Repeats same day 4.20pm.

Watch Now

TV show sub navigation

Pāia

Episodes

View all Episodes »

You might also like

Facebook

Maori Television