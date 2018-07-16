Pāia
Join Waioira and Rereahu, two rangatahi on a competitively wild journey, a seriously action-packed, adrenalin-pumping adventure series, as they visit the most popular and fun spots in Aotearoa. Mondays, 7.50am. Repeats same day 4.20pm.
