Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora, Kura Tuatahi

Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora is a series of programme content that focus on entertaining and educating Kura Tuatahi. In partnership with Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga. Premieres, Wednesday 15th April 2020. Weekdays, 9.00am - 3.00pm on Te Reo Channel.