Tonight we hear from Te Kahurangi June Hinekahukura Mariu, 83, of Te Whānau a Apanui and Ngāti Porou. She grew up in Whangaparaoa with her tīpuna and parents and attended school in Wharekahika, Whangaparaoa and Wikitoria ki Ākarana.
Te Atarani Harris 81 year old Te Atarani Harris is Ngāti Mahuta but resides as ahikerekere on her husbands lands in Hokianga Motukaraka. She chats with with MTS kaikorerorero Joy Ngaropo-Hau about going to Rome to fetch the bones of Bishop Pompalier and repatriating them to the Hokianga.
Kairirangi Hohepa: Joy Ngaropo-Hau chats with 90 year old Kairirangi. Born in 1925 and raised in Kaikohe , Kairirangi has definite veiws on the pros and cons of marriage and the plight of her kaumatua generation regarding the reo spoken on television today.
Lucy McGahan: 84 year old Lucy is Te Whanau Pani Tuhoe, she is interviewed by Te Wanihi Edwards. Born 1931 at home in Ruatoki, Lucy reflects on her growing years of tending gardens, plowing with horses, and her concerns for the reo.
Irihapeti (Betty) Hunia Talking from her home in Te Teko, 91 year old Irihapeti chats with MTS Kaikorerero Te Wanihi Edwards about being beaten at school for speaking Māori, how teachers renamed Māori students with pākeha names, and how she had to marry her husband twice.