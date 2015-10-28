Koroua
Koroua is a series of conversations profiling some of our last remaining koroua.
The Māori world view shared by Koroua Joe Malcolm is one filled with his recollections and stories as a student and also as a professional teacher in many different towns and communities, his love of sport and recreation, and his skill as a natural musician.
The Māori world view shared by Koroua Takapātai Mete Waaka is one filled with the industry and lifestyle of work, faith, and love for others over time that offers the viewer new insights to his interesting and rewarding life.
Erika Edwards, 80. The Māori world view shared by Koroua Erika Edwards is made more interesting as we see the full effects of educational practices that punished children for speaking te reo and its impact on his life as a young adult. However, his self-belief and trust in whānau-based traditions helps him to recover and live a full and active life of service to others.
The Māori world view shared by Koroua Tiemi Matewai Whaanga provides glimpses into the lives of people who grew up in Nūhaka and his working years in the freezing works and in prison service.
Koroua Rangikotuku Ritai, 87, is uniquely significant because he offers insights and perspectives nurtured from the heart of Parihaka that even today continues to maintain and perpetuate the traditions and tikanga of Tohu and Te Whiti.
Koroua Anaru (91) traces his whakapapa links to the early days of his Koroua tuarua a Wiremu Kīngi Tūtahuarangi who traveled throughout the region from Opotiki to Tūranga and was involved in early conflicts including the pursuits to capture Te Kooti.
The Māori world view shared by Koroua Te Ariki Morehu is one that offers glimpses into the full and interesting life of a gentle yet worldly elder.
Koroua Carlo Smith (80) is one of great fortitude and energy, of a driving force of commitment to work, and an intelligence to discover and explore new horizons by undertaking new learning. What an extraordinary life and what an inspiration for those who hear these stories – noho ora mai e te rangatira, noho ora mai i roto i te rangimārie.
Koroua Tom (87) remembers the times of his rugby playing days. We learn that he was an effective front row forward of the team who represented Bay of Plenty and travelled to games in Papamoa, Paeroa, Northland and Auckland at the time of the famous Brooke brothers and John Kirwan.
Koroua Taukiri was born in Tirohanga, Opotiki, the son of Te Whaanga Tawhiao and Paeroa Ranapia who married before the outbreak of World War I. His mother would travel from Matakana to Tirohanga to have her seven children and at his birth Koroua Taukiri’s parents returned to Matakana where his mother was teaching but left him to be raised by his aunt.
George Hori Thrupp Age 87. The mother of Koroua Hori, Paraora Te Puhikura, is his whakapapa connection to Ngāi Tūhoe. On his father’s side he is a descendant of the Von Thrupp family who worked on sailing ships and migrated from their homelands in Germany.
