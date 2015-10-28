Koroua Taukiri was born in Tirohanga, Opotiki, the son of Te Whaanga Tawhiao and Paeroa Ranapia who married before the outbreak of World War I. His mother would travel from Matakana to Tirohanga to have her seven children and at his birth Koroua Taukiri’s parents returned to Matakana where his mother was teaching but left him to be raised by his aunt.