Kia ora! Is an online space to share innovative digital content to our whānau while in isolation Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reality, Music, Current Affairs – we have you covered!
Tonight on LIFTED our host Rio Panapa checks in with reggae legends Katchafire who touched down in Aotearoa from Hawaii just before the borders closed. So how are the boys handling week 2 of isolation and is music keeping their spirits lifted at this time?