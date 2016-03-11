Kete Kōrero
Kete Kōrero is an animated webseries around Māori mythology. Made with the support of NZ On Air.
Mana's great fish. Mana is crafting a special hook so that he can fish with the other boys; but they wont let him join in. Poor Mana, maybe the tale of his great ancestor Maui Tikitiki will help him land a great fish?
Pānia makes a friend. It's a beautiful day for flying a kite however Pania isn’t having much luck launching hers into the air. Pania seeks help to get her kite flying and in the process she makes a new friend.
Rangi builds a boat. Master boatsman Rangi is building a boat; well at least he is trying too. Rangi learns an important lesson from the legend of his great ancestor Rata.
Matariki. Busy sisters learn of the wonderful story of Matariki and how whizzy, zippy, zig zagging sisters can work together to complete very important tasks.
Mana and the Sun. Master builder Mana tirelessly works to complete a magnificent block tower… well at least he tries to but there are so many other things to be done in his busy day. If only the day was a little bit longer Mana could finish his creation. Mana dreams of his ancestor Maui and awakens to a great idea!
Pānia picks pipi. In the tale of the grand battle between the pipi and the kuku our friend Pania learns the importance of the pipi's clever tongue.
Rangi's Gifts. It's a big responsibility building a village. Rangi must provide all of the things that his villagers need for a healthy well being, like his ancestor Tane, Rangi collects gifts for his people.
The special spark. Babies are created through a very unique bond between a father, a mother and a very special spark.
Mana finds fire. Mana busily builds a campsite in his backyard. Unfortunately, without fire to keep him warm, it’s a bit chilly to be camping. Mana remembers the tale of Mahuika and how his ancestor Maui sought her fiery fingernails to bring fire to his village. Perhaps Mana could seek out some fiery fingernails of his own? Kia kaha Mana.
Hine plays peacefully. Hine is peacefully practicing her recorder; at least she is trying to. Her noisy cousins bang and growl disturbing her concentration. If only there was a way to calm the boys so that she can play in peace. Perhaps there is a lesson in the tale of Hineputehue and her soothing music. Kia kaha Hine.
