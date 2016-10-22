Moe mai i roto i te ariki, i roto i āu tupuna kua whetūrangitia me rātou o te wāhi ngaro, mokopuna a Hēmi rāua ko Ngāhiriwa Tai Tin, pōtiki a Mau rāua ko Karina, Irakewa Tāhūhū-Nui-a-Rangi Rōmana Wiremu Ratima Tai Tin. Haere whakaoti (Whiringa-ā-Nuku 9 – Hakihea 6, 2016).
Sir Pita Sharples gives us a rare glimpse at his public and private life - it is a touching story from one of the great leaders of kapa haka and the first of a two-part look at the remarkable legacy of his team, Te Rōpū Manutaki.
Tonight we're in the realm of Ngāti Rongomai and the home of Tukiterangi and Renata Curtis, a remarkable couple who carry their passion for their iwi and te ao Māori through all aspects of their busy lives.
The Morrison clan of Te Arawa screen in this first episode of Kapa Haka Whānau. This whānau have given us five national kapa haka leaders, a host of golden moments and a legacy that is still going strong after 40 years as top-class performers. (PREMIERE)