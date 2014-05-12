Iwi Anthems
Every iwi has its anthem, they’re the waiata and haka we love to sing and perform at gatherings.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Various Iwi.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Ritana o Mua.
Every Iwi has its anthems that tell unique stories revealing who we are, where we are from and what's important to us.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Tutara Kauika ki Rangataua.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Koroki-Kahukura.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Tūhoe Ruataahuna.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Tainui.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Ngāti Awa.
Iwi Anthems are the waiata and haka we love to perform. They reveal who we are as a tribe and what is important to us, all the while providing entertainment. Tonight features: Ngāti Kura. (PREMIERE)