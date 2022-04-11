Intrepid Journeys
Long running travel series Intrepid Journeys took Kiwi celebrities from the comfort of home to less-travelled paths in varied countries and cultures. Mondays, 7.00pm, On Demand only.
G, . Having never walked for longer than an hour, former Shortland Streeter, Stephanie tackles trekking in Ladakh, known as Little Tibet.
G, . Anika Moa gate crashes a Mexican wedding and toasts the happy couple with tequila, marvels at the Mayan ruins and meets a Shaman healer in Guatemala.
G, . Pam Corkery gets shot almost as soon as she arrives in Colombia, but lives to swim in crocodile and piranha infested waters before climbing a mountain she thought would really kill her.
G, . Former politician John Banks is in the rainforests of Madagascar searching for lemur. Arriving during an election, he campaigns for president.
G, Temepara braves India’s packed trains in Kolkata, makes chapatti and learns that Darjeeling is the best place to experience her international adventure.
G, Former pro rugby player Glen Osborne has a traditional massage that leaves him lost for words, wrestles an octogenarian, and hunting with an eagle takes his breath away.
G, Comedian and self-confessed shambolic traveller, Te Radar, travels to Mali and the legendary Timbuktu, celebrating life and music at a music festival in the desert.
G, Travelling through Ramadan, Mary Lambie attempts to train for the New York Marathon in bulky gear and an empty stomach, and she discovers the real meaning of a shotgun wedding.
G, All Black Anton Oliver discovers, while trekking the Annapurna circuit, not all men are created equal when the locals are confounded by his size, yet their strength leaves him speechless. He also learns that elite athletes are not bullet proof when he succumbs to hypothermia.
G, Suzanne Paul bargains in the markets of Hanoi, cries over a pot of prawns in Halong Bay and celebrates her 50th birthday away from home.
G, John Tamihere rides across the Khunjareb Pass through the mountains of Karimad, then drives the Karakoram Highway into Afghanistan from the Khyber Pass.
G, Jeremy Wells explores Tripoli's medina, dines in Berber settlements, journeys through the Jebel Nafusa highlands, and rides an angry camel.