Huhu
Huhu is a show for preschoolders which ignites their imagination and curiosity. Taringa areare mai, e hoa mā! Huhu is a fun-filled puppet show for kids where chatty inquisitive book grub, Huhu, reads te reo Māori books with his friend Pai.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Huhu is a show for preschoolders which ignites their imagination and curiosity. Taringa areare mai, e hoa mā! Huhu is a fun-filled puppet show for kids where chatty inquisitive book grub, Huhu, reads te reo Māori books with his friend Pai.