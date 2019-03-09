World Rugby Sevens moves on to Vancouver

Sixteen team captains gear up for Vancouver series - Photo / HSBC World Rugby Sevens

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series has moved on to Vancouver following USA's victory on home soil in Las Vegas last week.

USA is leading the series with 98 points, closely followed by Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 champions New Zealand on 93 and Fiji in third with 84 points.

Teams are halfway into the series now, so with Olympic qualification at stage for the top four teams, there is definitely no room for complacency.

New Zealand face their first encounter in Vancouver tomorrow morning at 7.14am NZT against France.

Then Spain at 10.43am NZT, and their green and gold rivals Australia at 14.15pm NZT.

