Winning start for All Blacks Sevens in Paris

The All Blacks Sevens have gone three from three on day one of the latest round of the World Series in Paris.They started with a thrilling 14-12 win over Scotland in their first game, needing a late conversion by Andrew Knewstubb of a try by Jonathan Nareki to seal victory.

Japan were dispatched 31-14 in their next match, and the All Blacks Sevens then had a tough challenge from hosts France in the last match of the day. They took a 12-5 lead into halftime before a try by Regan Ware pushed them out to a 17-10 win.

The results mean they’ve finished top of their pool, and they now move on to face Argentina tonight NZT in their quarter final. Elsewhere Fiji, South Africa and the USA predictably topped their pools, meaning that the race for the 2019 overall title will come right down to the wire. The Fijians hold only a slight two point lead over the Americans, and a slip up by either in the quarter finals will end their title hopes. The All Blacks Sevens look destined to finish fourth in the overall standings, no matter what the result of this tournament.

The USA play Kenya and Fiji play France in their knockout games.

It was also a special day for All Blacks Sevens stalwart Scott Curry, who is playing his 50th tournament for New Zealand.