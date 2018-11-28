Topic: Rugby

William Warbrick wows Ignite7 selectors

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

20-year-old William Warbrick of Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāti Awa still can't believe that he has claimed a spot to train in the 2019 All Blacks Sevens National Development Camp.  Playing at the inaugural Red Bull Ignite7 talent search in Auckland, Warbrick was one of six players chosen for the camp.

The Te Teko Rugby Club player is moving on to sevens rugby.

“I wasn't even playing sevens this time last year to be honest.  I was probably enjoying the off-season a bit but I feel that everything has happened pretty quick...the opportunities have come up and things have started to open up.” 

With a spot in the All Blacks Sevens National Development Camp secured he goes into camp in mid-January 2019.

“At the moment for me, my focus is to give the body a break and heal up I guess and really have a big off-season.  Summer is going to be a lot of running and hard work, my next focus is getting into shape and the best possible condition for the camp in January.” 

Based in Kawerau, the former student of Rotorua Boys High School has followed a few of his mates to play club rugby at Te Teko where his coach says he has developed as a player.

“He stands just under 2 metres tall, 106kgs and can run the 40 metre in almost 5 seconds flat- awesome for a sevens player.” 

Warbrick met with the Chiefs this week but for now his focus in firmly on sevens.

