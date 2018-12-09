Whanaungatanga at the core of Top NZSS Boys Touch Team

They have been consistently in the finals at the New Zealand Secondary Schools touch tournament for almost a decade. But what makes Rotorua boys High so good? Rukuwai Tipene Allen caught up with them ahead of the final to find out.

Top teams from across the country come to battle it out for the top spot of the tournament. "You've got to be kidding yourself if you don't give yourself a chance. We're so confident we can go out there and do the job."

For a calm Rotorua Boy's High team, this isn't their first rodeo. But what makes this school stand out above the rest? in 2017 Rotorua Boys' High School has won the overall honors beating Hamilton Boys 4-3.

They say whanaungatanga and Māori values are core to their success and culture.

It's part of succession. A strategy that they foster at the school continues to produce success as they prepare to face Hamilton Boys again this year in the final.

The boys will head back to Rotorua to prepare for the national comp in February 2019