"We'll do it for the people of Christchurch" - Nathaniel Roache

The Warriors are back in preparation mode ready to take on the West Tigers this Saturday in Sydney. And although they will be far away from home, their thoughts will remain close to home with the victims and families of the Christchurch attacks.

Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache described the team's feelings when they heard of the attacks in Christchurch last Friday.

"We actually had a moment to ourselves where we all came together and said a little prayer for them. We came together and said 'we'll not only do it for ourselves and start the year off right, but we'll do it for the people of Christchurch,'" said Roache.

Teammate, Christchurch-born and warriors utility, Jazz Tevaga, was one of the key players in the team's 40-6 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday, which was an emotional occasion not only for the team but also the nearly 19,000 strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium.

Meanwhile, Coach Stephen Kearney is keeping his team focused on what's coming ahead, taking nothing for granted and anticipating the challenge that will be coming their way in Sydney.

Kearney stressed that preparation was key and the team's main focus this week heading into the Tigers clash.

"We're going out to Campbelltown. All three grades are playing out there, so, it's a big day for the footy club," said Kearney.

The Warriors will be looking to extend on their first-round success and keep their number one placing, when they kick off against the Tigers, at 8.10pm (NZT) at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

This afternoon Isaiah Papali’i and Issac Luke are in line to make their first NRL appearance of the year after being named on an extended bench for Sunday’s clash.

Papali’i missed his side’s convincing 40-6 round one victory over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium last week after being stood down, while hooker Luke was sidelined as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

WARRIORS TEAM:

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 DAVID FUSITU’A

3 PETA HIKU

4 SOLOMONE KATA

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 ADAM KEIGHRAN

7 BLAKE GREEN

8 AGNATIUS PAASI

9 NATHANIEL ROACHE

10 BUNTY AFOA

11 ADAM BLAIR

12 TOHU HARRIS

13 LACHLAN BURR

Interchange:

14 JAZZ TEVAGA

15 SAM LISONE

16 LEESON AH MAU

17 ISAIAH PAPALI’I

18 GERARD BEALE

20 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

22 ISSAC LUKE

23 LIGI SAO