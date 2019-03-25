“We were our own worst enemy” – Kearney after NZ Warriors loss

The New Zealand Warriors have dropped to 8th place on the NRL competition ladder after their 34–6 loss to the West Tigers last night.

The Warriors scored one try to the home side's six and were scoreless in the first half while the Tigers posted twelve points. However it was the second half that really cost the New Zealand NRL team.

This was the first defeat of the season for the Warriors after their massive win against the Bulldogs last weekend, winning 40 – 6. This match was a very different affair.

“It was a big week for the footy club last week,” admits Kearney, “The lesson for this footy team is that the NRL is every week as we all know. You just have to turn up ready regardless of who the opponent is, or what round it is and where they are on the table- it doesn’t matter.”

The New Zealand Warriors will be looking to improve for their next match against the Sea Eagles this Saturday.