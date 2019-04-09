Topic: NRL

Warriors' Luke's chance to face his former club, Rabbitohs

By Tamati Tiananga

Warriors veteran hooker Isaac Luke is in with a chance to be named in the side to face former NRL Club the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"He [Luke] did a bit of running last week, he trained in the playing group this week, we will see what happens today and tomorrow, he has a good chance," says Kearney.  

Luke missed Friday night's 26-10 winning match against the Gold Coast Titans due to a hamstring complaint which forced head Coach Stephen Kearney to start Karl Lawton at hooker. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Full time with @gshocknz 🙌 #WeAreWarriors #gshocknz 📸 @photosportnz

A post shared by Vodafone Warriors (@nzwarriors) on

The Warriors will face a determined Rabbitohs side after their 13-12 golden point defeat to Manly.  The Rabbitohs sit fourth on the NRL Ladder this week.    

“Regardless what happens the week before, it’s tough every week against whoever the opposition is," says Kearney, "We're coming up against one of the favourites of the competition, it’s a huge challenge for us."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cometh the hour, cometh DCE!!!! #ManlyForever

A post shared by Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@manlyseaeagles) on

