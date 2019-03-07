Warriors Luke says energy high ahead of season opener 

Warrior, Issac Luke says fans can expect results in round one's match against Bulldogs next Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium. The in-form Warriors ended preseason with wins against the Tigers and Storm, with veteran hooker saying that they're determined to be better everyday.

Now that his future with the club has been confirmed, Hawera's Issac Luke will look to get back to his best.

"Everyone's picked up somehting to improve on and they're all determined to try and be better everyday. We've got a couple of day's training and then into a full week of training next week and then our first game, so, everyone's energy is really high and we're looking forward to it."

The two trial match wins have lifted the side's confidence. Luke adds the Warriors look to go one better than their 8th placing last season.

"The boys have had two great trials. I think, from the Melbourne trial to the West Tigers trial we managed to put a lot of momentum into that, building nicely"



Last night at Auckland's SkyCity the Warriors officially launched their 2019 season with a horde of their fans lining up for autographs.

"Our fans and they're able to see us before the season starts and some of them don't get to see us before the season starts and it's probably just a good luck from them. We're happy that we're able to interact with our fans.

And like the fans the players will be looking for results. Last season the Warriors only had 15 wins, with 9 looses. The club has only managed a 15 percent winning percentage in the compeititon's record history.

"We've ticked a lot of boxes as a group. And we'll just continue to grow," Luke said.



Luke is likely to start in the number 9 jumper against the Bulldogs next weekend.