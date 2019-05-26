Warriors - Kearney ‘We had our chances’

The latest chapter in the Warriors’ 2019 season has been written, and from a try-scoring perspective, it’s not a very long one. They went down 8-2 to the Broncos at Mt Smart on Saturday night, meaning that they now sit 12th on the NRL ladder.

It was a tight match that marked 25 years since the two sides played in the Warriors’ first-ever NRL fixture. It was also the NRL’s indigenous round, which meant the Warriors wore special Māori-themed jerseys.

It was the Broncos who started the better side, with Alex Glenn held up over the line after only six minutes. However, the Warriors got on the board first in the 15th minute through the boot of Patrick Herbert, who landed an easy penalty goal after a high tackle.

Unfortunately for Warriors' fans, that was the last time they’d trouble the scoreboard. The rest of the first half was an out-and-out arm wrestle, and it took until the final play before Jamayne Isaako levelled the scores with a penalty goal of his own.

The score stayed locked at 2-all throughout the second half, with the Warriors’ best chance coming when former Bronco Kodi Nikorima just failed to ground a grubber kick-through.

Just before the hour mark, Anthony Milford got the crucial score that broke the deadlock. He decided to run the ball close to the line rather than kicking, and stepped inside a couple of tired tackle attempts to dive over next to the posts.

It made the score 8-2, which it stayed until the final hooter went.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney believes his side had enough chances to win the game.

“We created enough opportunities. I just thought our execution and detail in that area…we just weren’t good enough to execute them. That’s the most disappointing part. We just weren’t good enough,” he said post-match.

“I thought some key positions tonight weren’t quite at the top of their game.”

Warriors 2 (P Herbert goal)

Broncos 8 (A Milford try; J Isaako 2 goals)

Half-time 2-2