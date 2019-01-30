Ware weary of cutthroat Sydney 7's comp

Can the All Black Sevens restore their credibility at the Sydney Sevens after their semi-final defeat at the hands of the USA in Hamilton last weekend? All Blacks Sevens player Regan Ware is keeping the faith ahead of the Sydney Sevens tournament.



The Ngāti Koroki-Kahukura and Ngāti Porou product, who has been labelled 'The Beast', has put Hamilton's fourth placing behind him. He can't wait to face Wales on Saturday

“It’s a cut throat competition, any of the top eight teams can win the tournament, and anyone at all can win it on the day”



The 21-year old from Tokoroa adds the team can learn a lot from their loss to USA, 17-7.

“In the USA game it came down to the detail- we didn’t get it right. That’s not to say that we won’t focus on that as well, we’re going to base our week on the positive.”

The side hope to restore some faith to the jumper this weekend in Sydney.