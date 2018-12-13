Waerea-Hargreaves named Kiwis Player of the Year

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named Kiwis Player of the Year.

The veteran forward was up against Kiwis Captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Kevin Proctor for the 2018 Kiwis Player of the Year Award.

“I'm very honored to accept such a prestigious award and to be here among guys I respect is truly humbling,” says Waerea.

The 29-year-old Rotorua born athlete continued to perform above expectations the following fortnight at Mt Smart Stadium where the Kiwis managed to hold on to beat Australia 26-24.

“We stayed in our gears for some time after the game just to cherish that moment,” says Waerea-Hargreaves.

This was a personal best performance for Waerea-Hargreaves, who got to taste victory against the Aussies for the first time in nine years.

"My brothers, te iwi Kiwi, I couldn’t have done it without them. They are the one's I've laced up each week with."

The 25 test veteran has faced Australia 10 times previously in his international career and only managed a draw.

This year the in-form front rower also played a pivotal role in the Sydney Roosters' first win of the NRL Premiership in five years, as they defeated the Melbourne Storm 21-6 in the grand final at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.