Tuatara continue to look for improvement

After a winless opening round in Perth, and then beating the reigning champs, baseball's Auckland Tuatara are looking to keep getting better.

The new professional baseball team rounded off preparations ahead of their round 3 series against the Canberra Cavalry.

They faced the long trip to Perth to open the season, and can consider themselves unlucky to return 0-4. However, they beat defending champions, the Brisbane Bandits last week in their first appearance at home.

They are looking forward to putting a complete performance together this weekend. Infielder Daniel Lamb-Hunt told Te Kāea, "In Perth we had one hit here, one hit there. This week against Brisbane we kind of put it together."

The squad are on a high after defeating the defending champions, their first ever win in their first ever home game on Friday. They then backed it up with a second win on Sunday in a rain-affected weekend.

"Coming back here we were ready to go and we got the win. The relief of that- about going 0-40 for the season- was out of the way."



Auckland Tuatara training at Te Atatu's McLeod Park. Picture/file

Lamb-Hunt, of Ngāpuhi descent, lays claim to the club's first home run, which came in the bottom of the third inning in game 2 against Brisbane.

What made it more special for Lamb-Hunt was doing it in front of his family. Being Germany-based in recent years has meant his whānau hasn't had many opportunities to watch him play.

"Being here in front of the family, they were super pumped for it to happen."

Many of the Kiwi contingent in the Tuatara will find a familiar face in the Cavalry lineup this weekend.

Diamond Black team mate Boss Moanaroa is in the Canberra squad, although Lamb-Hunt will be hoping to make Moanaroa think otherwise.

"Obviously Boss is a real good player, and we would've liked to be able to have him on this side of the Tasman, but unfortunately we missed out there. But this weekend obviously we want to show him that this is the side that he should've picked."

The first game of the four game series begins at 3pm tomorrow at McLeod Park, Te Atatu.