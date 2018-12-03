Tuatara baseball team take a 9-1 win

The Auckland Tuatara baseball team lit up McLeod Park over the weekend when they secured a 9-1 win over Canberra Cavalry.

The win lifts the Auckland franchise to a 4-7 record and ensured they split the weekend series with the Cavalry 2-2.

Key players showed their skill in all four matches, including Josh Collmenter, who demonstrated his major league-calibre arm.

Max Brown, Kris Richards, and Guiyuan Xu chipped in with a couple of hits each as the home side produced the best offensive game of their short history.

The home crowd brought a great atmosphere to McLeod Park as the sun finally came out after two weekends of cold and wet weather.

The Tuatara team are home next week in their final series in New Zealand in their debut season in the ABL when they host the Sydney Blue Sox in a four-game set starting Friday.