Transgender netball coach reacts to Folau's social media posts

Australian Rugby star Israel Folau has come under fire again following his anti-gay rant on social media.

Transgender co-coach of the New Zealand Invitational Open Men's team, Sarah-Michelle Hansen-Vaeau, says such dialogue has no place in the elite sports environment.

"I was really disappointed from a sporting perspective, [with] every national body aiming for inclusion and acceptance, that such a person with a big profile chose to share his views in such a public manner.

"It kind of takes away from the awesome stuff that's happening around the world and in sporting bodies, of inclusion and diversity," she says.

The latest statements from the Australian fullback includes two posts, one on Twitter criticising Tasmania's decision to make gender optional on birth certificates, and another on Instragram, condemning minority groups to hell.

The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019

The Invitational Open Men's side are set to make history in June, when they go head-to-head with the Silver Ferns in the build up to the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July of this year, a huge step forward in inclusion and recognition for men in the sport.

Hansen-Vaeau says Folau's recent Instagram post may have caused waves, with more than 12,000 likes, but she is heartened by those who have chosen to speak against the controversial star's comments.

"Although there's a bit of raru and people disagreeing with it on social media, the outpouring of love and support has outweighed those negatives," she says.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia has released a statement labelling the former NRL and AFL star's comments as "unacceptable", with many calling for Rugby Australia's CEO, Raeleen Castle to take action.

"It'll be interesting to see what Australian Rugby come out with, because it's not his first instance and I know that, in particular Australian Rugby have made a really strong stance with inclusion and diversity," says Hansen-Vaeau.