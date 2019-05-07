Three Northland volleyballers take on the world

From the small volleyball courts at home to the bright lights of North America- they've made it to the big stage.

"I thought it was crazy [just] going to Palmerston North so it's like, wow!" says Tarquala Whittaker-Stone, who only started playing volleyball nine months ago.

Now, she's heading to the United States with the New Zealand Youth Under 17 side.

She's one of three Northland volleyball rising stars who have been named as part of the Volleyball NZ junior contingent.

They'll have the chance to play against some of the world's best junior volleyball talent.

"It's really daunting but I'm just trying not to focus on it, I'm just trying to focus on my game and just being the best version of the player that I can be," says Grace Nikora (Ngāti Porou) who has been named to the NZ Junior Under 19 Beach Volleyball side.

All three players are looking forward to being on show in front of scouts from across the US.

A women's volleyball scholarship to a top-flight NCAA American university can be worth anywhere up to NZ$60,000 annually.

Sport Northland coaching lead Grant Harrison, who also coaches the three players at Whangārei Girls' High School, says, "I've certainly coached a few of the players that have gone on over to have scholarships and they've come back completely different people, their different perspective on how to train for sport."

Almost 17,000 children nationwide represented their school in volleyball in 2016 - up from 11,000 at the turn of the millennium.

However, the three rising stars say the Māori presence on the court is still lacking.

"It's not encouraged by many Māori families to get [into] volleyball. I don't know if it's true but it's more like rugby and netball are the popular sports in Māori families," says Terina Hauraki (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai) who was also named to the NZ Junior Under 19 side at only 15 years of age.

With a minimum two scheduled practices every week, the aim is to make progress towards their ultimate goal.

"If you get opportunities given your way, take them. It's huge for Māori, for anyone, especially young people to take the opportunities they get and use them," says Hauraki.

The trio fly out to Florida in July.