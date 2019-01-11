Teams named for TAB Challenge Cup

Two teams have been named to compete in the upcoming TAB Challenge Cup in Albany next month. The three-day event will allow Black Sox Head Coach Mark Sorenson to view 32 of Aotearoa's top softball players.

Sorenson's teams, the Golden Homes Black Sox and Black Sox B, will take on rivals Japan and Australia in a four-team tournament commencing February 8.

The event is set to give a greater pool of NZ players the chance to impress on the international stage as well as push their case for World Cup selection coming up in June.

The Golden Homes Black Sox will include a 17-man roster while the Black Sox B team will contain 15.

Ngāti Porou's Nathan Nukunuku has been named as captain for the Golden Homes Black Sox squad, with the Enoka trio (Ngāpuhi) in the outfield.

The two Black Sox teams named are:

Golden Homes Black Sox

Pitchers: Josh Pettett, Eru Drage (Wellington), Daniel Chapman (Auckland)

Catchers: Kallan Compain, Zane Van Leishout (Auckland)

Infield: Nathan Nukunuku (Captain), Cole Evans (Auckland), Joel Evans, Joe Ferriso (Hutt Valley), Jerome Raemaki (Wellington) Tyron Bartorillo (Canterbury)

Outfield: Ben Enoka, Campbell Enoka, Thomas Enoka (Auckland), Wayne Laulu, Reilly Makea (Wellington), Jackson Watt (Canterbury)

Black Sox B

Pitchers: Campbell Gibson (Auckland), Ben Watts, Ethan Johnson (Canterbury)

Catchers: Jayden Stratford (Wellington), Cory Timu (Hutt Valley)

Infield: Pita Rona (North Harbour), Zac Boyd, Dante Matakatea (Wellington), Rhys Evans (Auckland), Callum Bishop (Canterbury), Josh Harbrow (Captain, Canterbury)

Outfield: Conner Peden, Bradley Bennett, Seth Gibson (Auckland), Damon Creasy (Wellington)