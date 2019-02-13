Topic: Rugby League

Tamou says Maōri Kiwis to put on a show  

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Australia

Māori Kiwis player James Tamou says fans will see a showcase of footy this Friday at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

“There’ll be some individual brilliance,   some unplanned [style of play] things. I think that’s what māori rugby league and the indigenous side”    

The former Kangaroos and NSW’s forward Tamou returns to the side since making his debut in 2008.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NZ Māori Rugby League Chairman, John Devonshire add, both the men’s and women’s are raring to go

“With the football side of things I’ve spoken to both coaches and they’re happy where things are at”

Both Māori teams are stacked with talent. The Māori Ferns will see the Peters sisters join forces, Co-Captain Rona Peters, Kahurangi Peters and eldest sister Hilda Mariu has been named in the squad.

Devonshire adds, “They’re very passionate and as the weeks go on they got more familiar with themselves.”

