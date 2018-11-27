Tall Blacks ready for Jordan clash

It has been 14 years since the Tall Blacks last played in Christchurch, defeating Australia 80-75 with Paul Henare and Pero Cameron leading the charge.

Now, the pair have returned with the Tall Blacks team as coaches to take on Jordan in round two of the Asia Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, to be held in 2019.

Both teams arrived yesterday hot off the courts, Jordan having come from two practice games against the Philippines and many of the Tall Blacks squad flying in from the Breakers fixture.

"We just got back from Perth with the Breakers, so, Basketball-wise it hasn't stopped, but we've just got to switch our mid-set now," says Ngatai.

The new Tall Blacks squad features fresh faces. A number of the long-list have been brought in to cover the absence left by names such as Fotu, Webster and Delany.

Shooting guard, Reuben Te Rangi doesn't underestimate the potential challenges the Jordan side presents.

"They have a point-guard that they've bought in, seems like he's a hot shooter and we need to do a job on him so we've been focusing a few of those defensive schemes around defending him so it'll be exciting and I can't wait," he says.

Jordan is desperate for more victories to book a World Cup placing. They currently sit in fourth spot in Pool E, behind New Zealand, Lebanon and Korea.

However, Tall Blacks forward Jordan Ngātai says that he and his team will not be making that an easy job for Jordan.

"We're definitely a very up-pace team and I think we can use that. Watching the game we played against them in the Asia Cup, we were definitely up and down- and our defense, we've a very physical and pressure [creating] defence."

The Tall Blacks will tip-off against Jordan at 7pm on Thursday night.