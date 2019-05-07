Tahuriorangi re-commits to NZ Rugby

One of the potential player movement storylines for the All Blacks has been put to rest today, with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Ngati Pikiao) announcing he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs until 2021.

Tahuriorangi’s future has been the subject of discussion this season given his limited time on the field, however he said that the decision to stay was ‘easy’.

“It was an easy decision for me and my partner to make. My whanau are exceptionally important to me and I’m looking forward to having them continue with me on this journey,” he said.

After growing up in Rotorua, Tahuriorangi made his provincial debut for Taranaki in 2015. The 24-year-old debuted for the Chiefs in 2016, after playing for the world champion NZ under-20’s team. Tahuriorangi made his All Black debut last season, coming off the bench against Argentina in Nelson. His first starting appearance was against Japan on last season’s end of year tour.

However, despite being an incumbent All Black, Tahuriorangi has spent the majority of this season behind Chiefs captain Brad Weber, who is in arguably career-best form. It led to conjecture that Tahuriorangi may have been looking at other options, including a move north to the Blues, whose halfbacks stocks could definitely do with a boost.

Chiefs head Colin Cooper said:

“It is great news to have Te Toiroa re-sign through till 2021. He is part of a great group of young men we have here. We look forward to seeing Te Toiroa represent the Chiefs and continue to strive for higher honours.”

All Black coach Steve Hansen said he is looking forward to seeing Tahuriorangi continue to develop his game.

“Te Toiroa made a really good start in his debut season with the All Blacks, and he now has to continue to develop his game at both Investec Super Rugby and international level. We look forward to watching him and his game grow even further over the next few seasons.”

The news comes off the back of Shaun Stevenson re-committing to the Chiefs last week through till 2023.