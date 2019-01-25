Special Olympics gets underway at Māori Basketball Nationals

This afternoon saw the Special Olympics clash between Te Arawa and Mana. They are the only two Special Olympics teams in the Māori Basketball Nationals tournament, but that didn't take away from the absolute enjoyment of the event.

The game, which proved disability is no barrier to competitiveness, was played in front of the most vocal crowd in the whole tournament to date.

The coach of the Mana team, Allen Smith, sees it has much more than just a basketball tournament.

“We’re going to hook up with Rotorua, the team we just played, for a BBQ. Meeting up with the players you haven't seen before because this is the only tournament we actually see them and our players remember each other, they're the best of mates,” says Smith.

This was an especially significant tournament for Josh Riwai.

He's from the north but doesn't have a team to play for in his own region- so the Mana team from Wellington opened their arms to him.

“If you could see Josh getting wowed by the crowd...getting so excited about it," says Smith.

The Māori Basketball Nationals ends this Saturday 26 January.