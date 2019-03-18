Southern Steel remain on top with dominant win over Tactix

The Southern Steel have shown just why they continue to dominate the competition ladder of the ANZ Championship with four wins and only one loss after defeating the Tactix in Invercargill last night.

The Tactix had the most ball at the beginning of the match, after taking advantage of turnover ball. They led at the start but it didn’t last long, with the home side coming back to lead after the first quarter by five points, 16 – 11.

The Tactix scored the first two goals of the second quarter, taking advantage of a turnover ball from the Steel, but that was it. The home side’s midcourt fed the shooters with easy and continued ball to build pressure over the Tactix shooters.

Māori shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickitt did well for her team, playing her best game of the season so far, helping the Southern Steel to lead by 7 going into the last break.

The @SteelNetball have kept their perfect home record intact with a decisive 70-52 win over the @TactixNetball - marking Steel's 13th successive win at ILT Stadium Southland.



The Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel have a week off and will take on the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Wellington next Monday on the 25th of March. The Pulse are currently sitting at second just behind the Steel despite them being unbeatable this season with three wins from three matches.

The Good Oil Tactix will play the bottom of the table Mystics this Sunday in Nelson. The Auckland-based Mystics are looking for their first win of the season, losing their match against the Magic yesterday by 6 points.