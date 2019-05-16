Sluggish Steel come back to beat Tactix

One of the more remarkable first two quarters of ANZ Premiership netball happened last night in Christchurch, in a game that ended up being a comfortable 64-56 win for the Southern Steel.

Their opponents, the Tactix, managed to play probably the best 15 minutes of their season to lead 22-9 at the first break. However, the Steel woke up and won the next quarter 20-8, unbelievably pulling the score back to 30-29.

The Steel were restricted to just nine shots on goal in the first quarter, as the Tactix Jane Watson, Sophia Fenwick and Charlotte Elley turned the ball over at will. Shooters Kate Beveridge and Ellie Bird got off to an accurate start, and it seemed like the Christchurch side were on course for a major upset.

However, Steel wing attack Gina Crampton and goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit found their rhythm and gave a stream of quality ball to shooter Lenize Potgieter. After taking the lead in the third quarter, it was business as usual for the second-placed Steel. They led 47-43 at the last beak and then kicked on for them eight goal win.

It now means that the Steel will almost certainly host the Northern Stars in the elimination playoff final in two weeks. The winner of that will come up against the Central Pulse, who have booked themselves a home final in Porirua on June 3.

