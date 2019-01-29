Sleep apnea sufferer squats his way to Te Matatini

Photo - hiwiroriart / Instagram

Waihīrere soloist, Hiwirori Maynard is one of the many performers who has taken up the latest fitness craze known as the "100 squats til Matatini" challenge.

"I needed to do something extra because I came into the campaign very unfit," said Maynard.



Maynard has suffered from sleep apnea for the past 17 years, and according to him, the newest social media challenge, founded by Haka Life creators, Kym and Kawariki Morgan has been an enormous step in helping him become 'haka-fit' in preparation for the much anticipated Te Matatini competition.

"I have had a lot of weight problems in over the years because of that condition but it's one thing that I don't ever let get to me," he says.

Maynard will perform with his team, Waihīrere, on Friday 23 February in the second pool - Te Haumi. Waihīrere is one of the oldest teams to perform in the prestigious competition and currently holds five national championships.