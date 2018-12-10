Shaw-Tait at home on diamond, rugby field

Ngāti Porou's Sage Shaw-Tait (17) is making a name for himself on the diamond and on the rugby field.

The Scots College student was last week named in the Condor NZ Sevens team of the tournament, something he wasn't expecting.

"My coach just called me up to say that I made the team and I was excited," he says.

Shaw-Tait is also attracting attention on the diamond.

Growing up he played softball, a sport in which his mother Kiri and grandmother Naomi both captained the national White Sox team.

Earlier this year he dipped his toes into baseball and has earned selection in an NZ U18 team that toured Arizona this year, there, US College scouts cast their eyes over the junior Diamond Blacks at the Arizona Fall Classic.

He says since then he's really enjoying baseball. Shaw-Tait says, "Hopefully [I'll] keep going and see where it takes me."

He has been named in the U18 team that will compete in the Baseball Confederation of Oceania (BCO) in January in Guam.

2018 has also seen young Sage join the Auckland Tuatara in the 'Taxi' team, which consists of approximately 17 young baseball players who train with the senior professional outfit, including the likes of Te Wera Bishop, and Kyle Glogoski, two Kiwis who have been in and around major league teams in the US.

Shaw-Tait says it's "awesome" to be around those players who have that experience and have been able to help him with what he needs to work on.

With one year left at school, Shaw-Tait could be faced with a big decision to make this time next year.

With the likes of Etene Nanai-Seturo graduating from the Condor NZ Sevens team to the All Black Sevens team, a future in rugby is on the horizon.

Shaw-Tait is hoping to secure a scholarship to a US College in the future, saying "if that goes well, I'll probably take the baseball path."