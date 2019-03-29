Secondary schools 3x3 basketball decider held today

237 games were played over eleven hours at the Secondary Schools 3x3 Championships yesterday to determine who will make the finals of the competition, held today.

Last year's champions in the senior boy’s section, St Kents, lost to Rotorua Boys' High School in their quarterfinal.

Rotorua played Westlake Boys in their semi-final, despite a late surge from the team it was Westlake who won in the end by one point, 17 – 16.

Rosmini will now play Westlake, after coming from behind to beat St John in overtime. Rosmini did have the chance to take the game out but couldn’t quite bucket their free throws with time nearly up.

Westlake won pool A and Rosmini won pool B to cruise into the next round.

In the girl's section, St Peter’s from Cambridge are wanting to win a back-to-back title, following their 15 – 5 win over Westlake Girls. Tall Fern Charlisse Leger-Walker helped her side edge forward and with great support and play the side came out on top.

Following this result an all Waikato final will be held, the Cambridge school will play Hamilton Girls after they won against St Mary’s in a low scoring match.

The defense was strong in the match, with Hamilton Girls winning overall 8 – 5.

In the junior girl’s elite final, Westlake Girls will play Tai Wananga after both teams won their semi-finals.

Play resumes at 1 pm today in Tauranga at the Trust Power Arena, with the elite finals timed for a 4 pm tip-off.

The draw for the final can be accessed here