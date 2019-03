Here are the winners from day one of the National Secondary School Waka Ama Championships at Blue Lake in Rotorua.

Khobi Paretoa took out the J16 girls while Anaru Paenga-Morgan was the winner of the J16 boys.

For the J19, Makayla Timoti was the champion for girls and Kacey Ngataki for the boys.

While the J12 Auckland Girls Grammar team came first in their pool.