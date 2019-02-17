Rotorua hosts NZ bomb comp

Today two hundred people competed in New Zealand’s largest bomb competition that was held at Lake Tikitapu in Rotorua.

This year marks the 4th year of the annual competition where people from all over the country come together to vie for their chance at being crowned the bomb champion.

Anahera from the Flava Radio teams says the competition is about bringing people, from all walks of life, together in a friendly and fun environment.

“There’s a culture for bombing here in New Zealand and it’s almost a Kiwi classic, and we just wanted to get the kids involved, adults involved, and all the whānau involved.”

There were various sections in today’s competition that catered for people of all ages from under 12’s to 40+.

Each participant was allowed one bomb attempt to advance to the second round, however, the judging criteria made it a bit difficult for some.

“The judging requirements are sixty percent for height, twenty percent for style and ten percent for originality,” says Anahera.

She also encourages the nation to get on board this kaupapa and join in on the fun.

For more information on the event visit the NZ Bomb Comp facebook page.