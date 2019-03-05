Pulse overcome Magic to remain undefeated

Pulse players show off their te reo-emblazoned uniforms at a previous game (Photo/The Pulse, Facebook)

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse held out against a gutsy Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, 43-37, in the lowest scoring game in ANZ Premiership history held in Rotorua last night.

The Pulse may have looked like they were the stronger side in the final stanza but the Magic had their moments where they would surge to draw equal or take the lead in the rest of the clash.



Although Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn shot with 96 percent accuracy (25 from 26), it was a match dominated by the defenders with Magic captain Casey Kopua earning MVP of the match.

It was all about the defence in Rotorua last night, as @PulseNetball pulled past @WBOPMagic to remain undefeated.



Watch full highlights: https://t.co/f6a7OhyGjk pic.twitter.com/5fXs9NmCW7 — ANZ Premiership (@ANZPremiership) March 4, 2019

The Central Pulse are the only team to remain undefeated in this year's competition but the side sits at second on the table behind the Southern Steel, who have played more games.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic are sitting on fourth on the ladder, with only one win from three matches. The Magic have eleven days before their next match against the current competitions leaders, to be held in Invercargill.

The Pulse will seek to continue with their winning ways as they prepare for their next match against the fifth team on the competition table, the Mainland Tactix, held in Palmerston North this coming Sunday.

There's one more final match in round two of the competition, between the Northern Stars and the Mainland Tactix, to be held at the Pulman Arena in Takanini, Auckland.