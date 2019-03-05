Pryor brothers reunited

The Pryor brothers, Dan and Kara are just two of the Māori faces set to bolster the Japanese Super Rugby team, the Sunwolves.

Dan Pryor is still amazed their career paths have ended up in the same place.

"It's pretty trippy, eh," the older brother says, "to end up in Japan playing in the same team is like, yeah, when I sit back and think about it, it buzzes me out a bit, eh. It's been mean, man,"

The Auckland raised pair, have played together at the Northland Taniwha, but were on opposite Super Rugby teams previously.

Kara says his opportunity to play in the Land of the Rising Sun came about after a surfing trip to visit his brother, "then we were just talking about it would be cool if I got over here. Then just a few weeks later I got the message 'you keen to come over? I was like 'yup! One hundred percent... Dans been asking me for money ever since."

After missing the Sunwolves historic first away win on Saturday, against the Chiefs, Kara is looking forward to getting out on the field against his old side the Blues, where he played for 3 seasons, "yeah, a bit of banter going on between a few of the boys I know still there, especially the boys who are up north and the Blues...once that whistle goes you know it's all Sunwolves and then I'm sure after we'll have a beer."

Dan Pryor has been in Japan a little longer than Kara, and says playing in Japan is a major opportunity.

He spent 5 years at the Highlanders, and while he was recovering from an ACL injury, the likes of Shannon Frizzel and Jackson Hemopo were rising the Southern ranks, "I thought it was time to shoot over, something new, you know I've been in New Zealand for a while now," Dan says, "so I talked to a few boys about Japan and one of the clubs was keen and it was on the beach, and had a bit of surf, so I was like yo, that's me bro!"

Dan says their parents are happy the brothers are in one Super rugby team now, "mum and dad are pretty stoked, eh. Just need one jersey, and one ticket to a game now, they're not divided." And the pair are hoping that their parents will be able to visit their new home in Japan soon, and are predicting that will be during the World Cup in September.