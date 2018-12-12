Poi will be a Silver Fern for a "very long time" - Langman

The Silver Ferns assembled this week and among the mix who have made an impression this season is 21-year-old Kimiora Poi.

“It’s my first time giving it my all and just playing- that gave me confidence to build throughout the season,” says Poi.

Silver Fern captain Laura Langman says Poi has a sharp eye for detail when it comes to netball.

“She is going to be a superstar. She’s just amazing, cool, calm and collected for someone so young- and like a pocket rocket, it’s not a fun time marking her,” says Langman.

"She holds her own, not only in day play but in games as well, she’s going to be a Fern for a very long time."

This year Tactix mid-courter Poi thrived in national premiership and was a regular at national Māori tournaments

"I played for Ikaroa ki Te Raki 17s and 19s and I also made the Māori secondary schools team," she says.

This week Taurua has asked the 25 players invited to the Silver Ferns camp to put their best foot forward.

“What I find with the young, they’re tentative and they don’t put themselves out there,” says Taurua.

Poi says she is looking to take all she has learnt this week back to her ANZ franchise.