Raahui Pookeka has managed to get nine crews in the midgets today, this is also their ninth year competing at nationals.

For many year's Raahui Pookeka Waka Ama has been fortunate to participate in waka ama.

Numbers have been constant with nine teams.

Many of these young pladdlers are kids to the club's former members.

Next year Raahui Pookeka reaches a milestone in celebrating their 10th year.