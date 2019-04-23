Oh deer! Hungry hunter at drive-through goes viral

CAUTION: Some images may not be suitable for some viewers - Blake Horton / Supplied

A rare McDonalds encounter has gone viral online.

Taumarunui local, Blake Horton, witnessed a rare sight when he arrived at a King Country McDonalds in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Horton posted a video to Facebook showing a man, dressed in gumboots, stubbies and hunting shirts and with blood running down his legs, ordering a meal while holding what appears to be a freshly caught buck with antlers hanging over his shoulder.

The hungry hunter was Tehanairo Tetawhero, an avid deerstalker from Tūwharetoa.

His order included a Kiwi Burger and a double McChicken, there was no word of whether the Mc Venison would be on the menu anytime soon.

Horton, an acquaintance of Tetawhero’s, can be heard laughing while filming the 'only in New Zealand' moment.

The 40-second video clip has already attracted almost 100,000 views.

McDonald's has been approached for comment.