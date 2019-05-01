NZ Olympic weightlifting team breaks 4 records

The New Zealand weightlifting team rewrote the record books at the Arafura Games, an Olympic qualifying event held in Australia over the weekend. 17-year-old Kanah Andrews-Nahu of Ngāpuhi led the charge for her team.



Andrews-Nahu set three junior Oceania records with her combined total lift of 201kg to place first in the 76kg category.

Her 27-year-old teammate, Bailey Rogers, who lifted a combined total of 199kg, placed second in the same division for her efforts.

In the men's division, Cameron McTaggart gave a stellar performance in the 81kg category with a combined total of 301kg, cementing himself a first placing and stacking up Team New Zealand's fourth record during the tournament.