NZ Men's Netball to push Silver Ferns to their limits

The New Zealand Men's and Mixed Netball Association has named an invitational team to play in an International Series against the Silver Ferns, Fiji and another yet-to-be named All Stars team.

NZ Men's Goal Attack Kevin Bell says his side will look to push the Silver Ferns to their limits.

"We want gold for the ferns, every way possible, we are going to help then achieve getting a gold medal", said Kevin Bell.

The Sports science graduate and second year physiotherapy student is one of the 11 named for the New Zealand Men's team who will match up against the country's best, in June.

With international teams opting not to tour before the World Cup, Ferns coach, Noeline Taurua has decided to challenge the New Zealand Men's team, some of the strongest competition in the land.

She's a very smart coach, she has respect for people and players, she wanted something different".

34-year old Bell, explains the men's side will look to mimic every scenario possible thrown at the Silver Ferns from the powerhouses of the game.

"That aerial view factor we see in Jamaica, and the unpredictable from Malawi. It's preparing them well for all the different facets of netball".

The Men's team are individually training, until they meet in June ahead of their big match.