NZ Breakers take time-out for whānau this Xmas

The SKYCITY Breakers were treated to a few days break for Christmas at a time that the Basketball community still hard at work. Te Kāea reporter, Ruth Smith caught up with a couple of the players who shared their Christmas plans and wishes.

Breakers Guard Shea Ili says he looks forward to a few days off, “We get four days off and Christmas means to me - everything. It's family time.”

December holidays is peak time for the Breakers, so, Christmas day is a special time of year for the players.

For Breakers Forward Jordan Ngātai it was about time with whanau, “It's not very often I get to spend time with family, especially at this time of the year. Just being with them, seeing all of my nieces and nephews being happy. It's an awesome thing that I can't replace.”

The youngest member of the Breakers squad Kruz Perrot-Hunt shared with us his plans for Christmas.

“Christmas is a big thing for me. Me and my family, we always go out for breakfast. This year we're going out to the beach and just doing activities together. It's all about being with family and sharing and it's a great opportunity just to hang out with the family and just be us and be real.”

Ngatai says he likes to get into the Christmas spirit, “So, Christmas for me, I'm basically this hat Santa Claus because I'm the one giving all the presents.”

The Breakers have a special message for all of their friend and family.

“Shout out to the fans of the SKYCITY Breakers and hope everybody has a very merry Christmas.”

The Breakers are back on the boards in the next couple of days to prepare for their next game on Sunday.